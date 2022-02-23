Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota House passes broad vaccine exemption bill

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House is passing a proposal to allow employees to avoid their workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirement by citing any objection of their conscience.

The bill passed on a 37-30 vote in the Republican-controlled House.

It represented a snub to a separate proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem. That bill would allow employees to avoid mandates by citing either a medical exemption, religious grounds for refusal or a test showing antibodies against COVID-19 in the last six months.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch has clashed with the governor. He pushed the bill as a way to provide broad exemptions from vaccine mandates.

