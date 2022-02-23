Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra finishing centennial celebration while looking ahead to 2022-23 season

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is continuing to celebrate its 100-year anniversary with its set of shows ending this spring.

“We’re still in the midst of our centennial season so we have 4-5 different concerts left this season including a John Williams concert this weekend and a big season finale,” Music Director David Gier said.

The music isn’t the only thing showing off the group’s 100-year history as the Bates Trimble Gallery in the Washington Pavilion is displaying their history as well.

MONDAY MUNCHIES: Boss’ new Tea location features pizza and local sports

“You can see physical objects and artifacts that are the history of the orchestra and it’s really great I think for the public to see something static in the sense to be able to understand the rich history we’ve been able to have here at the South Dakota Symphony,” Assistant Conductor Thomas Fortner said.

The centennial year of shows has not ended yet but the orchestra is already making plans for the organization’s second century of performances starting later this year

“There’s really new stuff like we have our bridging cultures program which is designed to celebrate the community of Sioux falls by focusing on different communities so, for instance, we have a south Asian composer who is coming from India to compose a new piece for us,” Gier said.

This year’s upcoming shows will feature an incredible amount of variety with performances of songs both new and old.

“It’s like being in a candy shop. Every concert is different. I get to play all different types of works different styles, different genres, different influences. We are trying to challenge how people listen to music while at the same time we want to provide something people will enjoy as well,” Principal Viola Yi-Chun Lin said.

To view, the full list of shows coming to the Washington Pavilion for the 2022-2023 season click here.

