South Dakota’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 200

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, though the number of people currently hospitalized with the disease in the state fell to its lowest point in nearly six months.

The Department of Health says 171 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from 211 on Tuesday. This is the state’s lowest number of active hospitalizations since late August.

An additional 427 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count 235,541. Those new cases were outnumbered by recoveries as active infections fell nearly 1,700 to 6,083.

Wednesday’s five deaths bring the state’s total to 2,784. The latest victims include one person in their 30s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and two in their 80s.

