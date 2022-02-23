Avera Medical Minute
Two elderly hunters and their rescue crew got stuck in Black Hills snow

Pennington County Sheriff
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two elderly hunters and their rescue crew got stuck in the snow Tuesday evening.

The Pennington County Sherrif’s Office said the men from Sioux Falls had been hunting when their 1968 Ford pickup became stuck in six to eight inches of snow. Their car was on Six Mile Road, located off Ditch Creek Road. The gentlemen requested help around 4 p.m.

A Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched and also got stuck trying to reach the men. Due to the temperatures and environmental conditions, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was also requested.

The Deputy followed the hunter’s vehicle tracks on foot and eventually reached them at approximately 8 p.m.

A SHERP and Snow Cat were needed to extract and transport the men to receive medical treatment. The men, aged 80 and 74, suffered hypothermia and frostbite and were transported to Monument Hospital. They are expected to survive after spending several hours stranded in extreme temperatures that dipped to -22° F.

“The actions of our Deputies and the Pennington County Search and Rescue saved the lives of these gentlemen, as the temperatures were expected to dip even further as the night progressed. Our advice is anytime you plan on enjoying the beautiful Black Hills, have a plan you share with others and ensure you pack the supplies needed to get you through the unexpected. Heed the warnings of the National Weather Service and take them seriously,” says Lieutenant Chris Hislip of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The responding personnel did not receive any injuries.

