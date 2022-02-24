Avera Medical Minute
91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST
(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

