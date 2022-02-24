Cold, Chance of Snow Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern parts of South Dakota until 11 a.m. CST. Feels-like temperatures near -30° will be possible this morning, so make sure you bundle up!

We’re going to stay cloudy and cold across the region through the rest of our Thursday. There’s a chance we could see some snow across mainly southern and eastern parts of the region. It looks like the snow will move through quickly and we’ll only see about an inch or two of fresh accumulation, especially here in the tri-state area. Otherwise, cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the single digits and teens, but a slight breeze will make it even colder. Bundle up overnight! Low temperatures will be dropping back into the single digits and teens below zero!

Friday is looking a little nicer with highs jumping into the 20s and 30s and with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will really take off this weekend! Highs will jump into the 30s for most of us with parts of central South Dakota in the 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine, so we should be melting off any fresh snow that is on the ground.

The quiet weather will continue through most of next week. More clouds look to move in late next week and that’s when our next chance of precipitation could take place. Highs will go back above average, in the 30s and 40s with some 50s midweek for spots.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.