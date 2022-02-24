February 23rd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trailing his entire 149 pound match, SDSU’s Daniel Kimball gets a reversal in the final seconds to pull out a victory during the Jackrabbits 32-3 Border Bell domination of NDSU.

Adam Dykman and Augie started the second half against SMSU with a bang!

While Lincoln’s JT Rock beating the buzzer at Jefferson with a slam!

We’ve got a pair of passing fancies, starting with USD’s Damani Hayes no-look to Kanon Koster, followed a night light by Linconl’s Elliot Whitney dishing to Caleb Hiatt!

Our top play goes to SDSU’s Douglas Wilson, who went out on senior day with his son Douglas Jr, then brought the house down on St. Thomas.

And those are your plays of the week.

