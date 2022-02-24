Greta Van Susteren discusses European tensions, latest political topics from Washington

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - A lot is unfolding in Washington with Russia pushing to invade Ukraine, sanctions, and economic disparities in America. Gray Television’s Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discussed what is unfolding in Europe, President Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 1, and the Republican response led by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Beginning with the European conflict she does not feel the sanctions will deter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan or how far he will go. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the voices disappointed in President Biden for not “seizing the moment” and taking a harder stance against Russia sooner.

It will be one of many topics to cover during the State of the Union Address including rising prices for everyday commodities like food and gas.

We also asked Greta how the selection process is shaping up to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.