Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Greta Van Susteren discusses European tensions, latest political topics from Washington

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - A lot is unfolding in Washington with Russia pushing to invade Ukraine, sanctions, and economic disparities in America. Gray Television’s Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discussed what is unfolding in Europe, President Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 1, and the Republican response led by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Beginning with the European conflict she does not feel the sanctions will deter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan or how far he will go. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the voices disappointed in President Biden for not “seizing the moment” and taking a harder stance against Russia sooner.

It will be one of many topics to cover during the State of the Union Address including rising prices for everyday commodities like food and gas.

We also asked Greta how the selection process is shaping up to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MUGS
Police: Suspects in Sioux Falls robbery claim they were ‘looking for something’
Ice bubble
GoFundMe established to help family of child who died in snowmobile accident
Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Black leaders say race relations in Sioux Falls are improving, but “not fast enough”
Black leaders say race relations in Sioux Falls are improving, but “not fast enough”
Greta Van Susteren discusses European tensions, latest political topics from Washington
Greta talks about State of the Union and GOP response led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Political leaders across the globe are watching closely at the moves of Russian President Putin.
Political leaders across the globe are watching closely at the moves of Russian President Putin.