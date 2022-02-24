Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

House revives bill striking defense for medical pot

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana(WDAM Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota House Republican lawmakers have revived a bill to rid the state’s medical marijuana law of a provision that allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to avoid criminal charges for pot possession if they have not obtained a marijuana identification card.

The bill has already passed the Senate. It was dismissed Wednesday by a House committee. But the bill was resurrected Thursday with support from one-third of the House in a maneuver called a “smokeout.”

It would still need support from at least half the House to get a vote in the chamber.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal
Dreau Rogers
Judge recuses herself from Spearfish murder case
Tommy James and the Shondells (Source: WOIO)
Tommy James And The Shondells concert canceled
Manitou's manufacturing facility in Madison, SD
Manitou announces $80 million investments in Yankton, Madison facilities

Latest News

Inaugural Sioux Falls Winter Games taking place Saturday
Inaugural Sioux Falls Winter Games taking place Saturday
Sioux Empire Home Show showing off latest home-design trends
Sioux Empire Home Show showing off latest home-design trends
Inaugural Sioux Falls Winter Games taking place Saturday
Inaugural Sioux Falls Winter Games taking place Saturday
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The Watertown Area United Way is nearly at the end of it’s annual campaign, and it’s looking...
Watertown Area United Way looking for support at campaign ends