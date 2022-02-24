House revives bill striking defense for medical pot

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota House Republican lawmakers have revived a bill to rid the state’s medical marijuana law of a provision that allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to avoid criminal charges for pot possession if they have not obtained a marijuana identification card.

The bill has already passed the Senate. It was dismissed Wednesday by a House committee. But the bill was resurrected Thursday with support from one-third of the House in a maneuver called a “smokeout.”

It would still need support from at least half the House to get a vote in the chamber.

