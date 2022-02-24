Avera Medical Minute
Judge halts Gov. Noem’s abortion pill rule

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday.

Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order. It would have required abortion-seekers to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used for a medication abortion.

