Northern State and SMSU advance, Augustana and USF out of NSIC Women’s Tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State and SMSU advance in the 2022 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament, while Augustana and USF are out following losses.

Northern State picked up the first round win against Augustana in the Sanford Pentagon, winning 76-66. For Northern State, Laurie Rogers scored 19 points for the Wolves, while Kailee Oliverson, Lexi Roe, Haley Johnson and Rianna Fillipi all scored double-digit points. For Augustana, Aislinn Duffy scored 17 points, while Vishe’ Rabb and Lauren Sees scored double-digit points.

USF fell at home in the Stewart Center to Mary 62-55. For the Marauders, Megan Voit led the way with 23 points. Macy Williams also added 13 points. For the Cougars, Olivia Gamoke scored 12 points.

SMSU also advances in the NSIC Tournament following a 71-67 win over MSU Moorhead, while Bemidji State continues with a 63-51 win over Winona State.

Northern State will now play St. Cloud State on Saturday, February 26th at 4:30 P.M. SMSU will play MSU Mankato on Sunday, February 27th at 7:00 P.M.

