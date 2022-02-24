Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Northern State, SMSU take wins in NSIC Men’s Tournament

Northern State, SMSU take wins in NSIC Men’s Tournament.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Northern State and SMSU are moving on in the 2022 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

NSU is moving on following a close game in Aberdeen, winning over MSU Mankato 65-62. Jacksen Moni led the wolves with 23 points, and Sam Masten added 18 on to the total. For the Mavericks, Quincy Anderson scored 21 points with both Kelby Kramer and Kyreese Willingham adding double-digit points. For the Wolves, Masten and Jordan Belka had seven rebounds for NSU.

Other scores in the NSIC Men’s Tournament, with SMSU winning 89-75 over Minot State. Mary advances with a 82-70 win over Winona State, and St. Cloud State wins in a 100-98 overtime thriller over Wayne State.

Northern State now plays Upper Iowa on Sunday, February 27th at 11:00 A.M. SMSU will play Augustana on Saturday, February 26th at 1:30 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MUGS
Police: Suspects in Sioux Falls robbery claim they were ‘looking for something’
Ice bubble
GoFundMe established to help family of child who died in snowmobile accident
Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

The USFL held it’s inaugural draft over two days in Birmingham, Alabama. Two local college...
Two college standouts land in inaugural USFL draft
Two college standouts land in inaugural USFL draft
Northern State and SMSU advance in the 2022 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament, while Augustana...
Northern State and SMSU advance, Augustana and USF out of NSIC Women’s Tournament
Northern State and SMSU advance, Augustana and USF out of NSIC Women’s Tournament