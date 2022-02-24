Northern State, SMSU take wins in NSIC Men’s Tournament.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Northern State and SMSU are moving on in the 2022 NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

NSU is moving on following a close game in Aberdeen, winning over MSU Mankato 65-62. Jacksen Moni led the wolves with 23 points, and Sam Masten added 18 on to the total. For the Mavericks, Quincy Anderson scored 21 points with both Kelby Kramer and Kyreese Willingham adding double-digit points. For the Wolves, Masten and Jordan Belka had seven rebounds for NSU.

Other scores in the NSIC Men’s Tournament, with SMSU winning 89-75 over Minot State. Mary advances with a 82-70 win over Winona State, and St. Cloud State wins in a 100-98 overtime thriller over Wayne State.

Northern State now plays Upper Iowa on Sunday, February 27th at 11:00 A.M. SMSU will play Augustana on Saturday, February 26th at 1:30 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.