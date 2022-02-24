Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Senator Thune thanks Miller first responders, teachers and students

Senator John Thune stopped in Miller Wednesday to thank first responders, emergency management,...
Senator John Thune stopped in Miller Wednesday to thank first responders, emergency management, teachers, churches and students(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune stopped in Miller Wednesday to thank first responders, emergency management, teachers, churches and students for their response to the February 2nd explosion at Miller High School.

“You know, it’s been really encouraging to see the resilience that everybody has displayed here in Miller through what’s been a pretty harrowing experience,” said Sen. Thune.

Senator Thune started his day by touring the agriculture shop in the high school where the explosion occurred.

”You read about that explosion, but when you actually went in that building, it was pretty stunning. I mean, it got very hot in there. You can just see how fortunate we were that the blast went one direction and not the other way, because there were students working in the other part of the room and it could’ve been really bad,” said Sen. Thune.

The first responders, teachers and students were recognized with a congressional record statement from Thune.

”So, thanks to all of you who are here today who made it possible to ensure that there wasn’t a loss of life,” said Sen. Thune during his speech at the First United Methodist Church.

”I really appreciate it, just getting the thanks out to the first responders because sometimes I think it goes unnoticed. We didn’t even realize how many people were really there,” said Miller High School senior Cooper Oakley.

First responders say say they are thankful for Thune’s recognition of a small town’s efforts.

“You know, it’s really awesome that Senator Thune came. It caused a lot of excitement within the departments knowing that there was someone in his position that really cares about small communities,” said Tammy Lichty, a Miller EMT.

”It is a tribute to, I think, what makes South Dakota really unique and special and that is the sense of sort of responsibility we all have when somebody’s hurting to step up and help,” said Sen. Thune.

Senator Thune concluded his day in Miller by having an open discussion with community leaders at the community center.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MUGS
Police: Suspects in Sioux Falls robbery claim they were ‘looking for something’
Ice bubble
GoFundMe established to help family of child who died in snowmobile accident
Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

Latest News

Black leaders say race relations in Sioux Falls are improving, but “not fast enough”
Black leaders say race relations in Sioux Falls are improving, but “not fast enough”
Gray Television’s Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discussed what is unfolding in...
Greta Van Susteren discusses European tensions, latest political topics from Washington
Greta Van Susteren discusses European tensions, latest political topics from Washington
Greta talks about State of the Union and GOP response led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds