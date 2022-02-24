Senator Thune thanks Miller first responders, teachers and students

MILLER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator John Thune stopped in Miller Wednesday to thank first responders, emergency management, teachers, churches and students for their response to the February 2nd explosion at Miller High School.

“You know, it’s been really encouraging to see the resilience that everybody has displayed here in Miller through what’s been a pretty harrowing experience,” said Sen. Thune.

Senator Thune started his day by touring the agriculture shop in the high school where the explosion occurred.

”You read about that explosion, but when you actually went in that building, it was pretty stunning. I mean, it got very hot in there. You can just see how fortunate we were that the blast went one direction and not the other way, because there were students working in the other part of the room and it could’ve been really bad,” said Sen. Thune.

The first responders, teachers and students were recognized with a congressional record statement from Thune.

”So, thanks to all of you who are here today who made it possible to ensure that there wasn’t a loss of life,” said Sen. Thune during his speech at the First United Methodist Church.

”I really appreciate it, just getting the thanks out to the first responders because sometimes I think it goes unnoticed. We didn’t even realize how many people were really there,” said Miller High School senior Cooper Oakley.

First responders say say they are thankful for Thune’s recognition of a small town’s efforts.

“You know, it’s really awesome that Senator Thune came. It caused a lot of excitement within the departments knowing that there was someone in his position that really cares about small communities,” said Tammy Lichty, a Miller EMT.

”It is a tribute to, I think, what makes South Dakota really unique and special and that is the sense of sort of responsibility we all have when somebody’s hurting to step up and help,” said Sen. Thune.

Senator Thune concluded his day in Miller by having an open discussion with community leaders at the community center.

