South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases fall below 6,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota reached the lowest point in months Thursday as the state’s case numbers continued to dwindle.

The Department of Health reported 126 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total known case count to 235,654. However, active infections fell to 5,656 - the lowest since late October.

Health officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 2,788. Of the latest victims, two were in their 60s, and two were over age 80.

Current hospitalizations rose slightly, up eight to 179. However this number is less than half the state saw during last month’s peak.

