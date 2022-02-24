Study highlights need for new jail in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A study conducted by HMN Architects shows that there is a need for a new jail with at least 143 beds in brown County. The current county jail only holds 48 inmates.

”We are way over capacity, and are on a consistent basis. It’s a situation that’s a crisis, but it’s not a new crisis, but it continues to get worse,” said Brown County Commissioner Mike Wiese.

Commissioner Wiese says a contributing factor to the need for more space is the growing duration of stay per inmate.

”From 2013 to 2020, which we have solid numbers for all the way throughout, the average length of stay has gone from 14 and 1/2 days to 23,” said Wiese.

House Bill 1288 aimed at gaining $2.25 million in state funding for purchasing a building for the new jail, but that bill was tabled Tuesday.

The building in mind is the Hub City Inc. building on the northeast side of Aberdeen. It offers a standing facility with room to expand, which would cost much less than building a new structure.

”One of the nice things is this is a very large building. We can put in 100 cells and if we miss the mark, we can put in 10 more,” said District 3 Senator Al Novstrup, who was a sponsor of HB 1288.

Currently, Brown County is partnering with 14 neighboring counties to find room for inmates. Those counties agree there is a need for a new facility.

”They see a need, and I believe some of those counties have already made an offer that says we’ve got to get this thing done,” said Novstrup.

The new facility would offer space to those surrounding counties when they face overpopulation as well.

”The advantage of this particular project is it’s not really a Brown County project. It’s a regional project. It’s going to encompass 27% of our state as far as counties,” said District 3 Representative Carl Perry, who also sponsored HB 1288.

If the building is obtained by the county, the new facility would cost just under $28 million to construct and could hold up to 176 inmates. This is just one option for Brown County, but county leaders believe it is the most cost-efficient.

