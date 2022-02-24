Thune, Johnson rebuke Putin after Russian invasion of Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers are speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his military forces to invade Ukraine.

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson each tweeted rebukes of Putin after Russian forces moved into Ukraine Thursday night.

“Putin has chosen this war,” Johnson said. “America and our European allies must stand united in bringing the full force of economic sanctions against Putin and his oligarchs.”

Thune issued several tweets, calling Russia’s attack “senseless.”

“The free world must denounce Russia’s war and meet it with resolute consequences: Sanctions. Isolation. Military arms to Ukraine,” Thune said.

