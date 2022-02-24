Two college standouts land in inaugural USFL draft.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USFL held it’s inaugural draft over two days in Birmingham, Alabama. Two local college standouts are headed into the league for it’s first season.

Former Augustana Viking Jake Lacina was the first center taken off of the board. The 2019 Rimington Award Winner will join the New Jersey Generals for their first season.

Former South Dakota Coyote Tyson Graham was the first outside linebacker picked in the draft. Graham has spent time in the NFL and XFL, and was picked by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The USFL kicks off it’s 12 week season on April 16th.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.