World leaders respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The feared Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun.

Putin has warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.” Despite this warning, many world leaders are not backing down.

Explosions rang out throughout much of the night leading many Ukrainians to flee Kyiv in droves.

Ukraine’s leadership says at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it is calling a “full-scale war.”

NATO has agreed to further beef up its land, sea, and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia due to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, new sanctions are also being put in place by the European Union.

“A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to rescue. This is not only the greatest violation of international law, it’s a violation of the basic principles of human coexistence,” High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is calling for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for this Friday.

President Joe Biden is set to address the situation on Thursday afternoon.

