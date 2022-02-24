Yankton man convicted of manslaughter resentenced

YANTON, S.D. - A Yankton man convicted in a 2019 fatal shooting has received significantly less prison time after the South Dakota Supreme Court vacated his original sentence.

Jameson Mitchell, who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Lucas Smith in Yankton, was resentenced Wednesday to 60 years in the state penitentiary with 15 years suspended and about 3 years credit for time served.

First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering in 2019 sentenced Mitchell to 124 years in prison, more than double what the state had recommended. The sentence was appealed to the state Supreme Court.

