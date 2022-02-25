Avera Medical Minute
Warmer Weekend Incoming

Melting Snow Taking Place
Temperatures Above Freezing Nearly Everywhere
By Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a brutally cold week across the region, improvement will be on the way just in time for this weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 30′s for much of the area and even some 40′s will return in central and western South Dakota. Sunday will be comparable overall with more sunshine with temperatures rising above freezing. Warmer air will continue to build in for the start of next week along with quiet weather conditions.

We’ll be in the upper 30′s in northeastern South Dakota to kick off next week and we’ll get to the 40′s elsewhere. We’ll essentially be getting rid of much of the snow that occurred this past week in areas that saw 2 or less inches of snowfall. Every day next week looks to feature temperatures above freezing with minimal precipitation chances.

Our next chance of precipitation looks to arrive at the end of next week and heading into next weekend in the form of a rain/snow mix. It’s still several days away, but stick with your First Alert Weather Team as we track the storm!

