Northern State University opens Student Success Center

Northern State University hosted an open house at their new Student Success Center Friday
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University hosted an open house at their new Student Success Center Friday, which was part of the Opportunity for All action plan implemented by the South Dakota Board of Regents and Governor Noem.

The directive ordered public universities to create opportunity centers to cater to all students by January, something that was already on Northern’s to-do list.

”We were actually, on campus, starting to move all of those academic support resources into one space. So, it probably didn’t feel as sudden for us,” said Britt Lorenz, Executive Director of the Student Success Center.

A concern raised over the Opportunity for All directive was that it would diminish resources for students in minority groups, but NSU says they still have programs catered to those demographics.

”A lot of our services in the Student Success Center do serve those special populations like our Native American Circle program space, our TRIO Student Support Services space, but really on campus we’re about making sure that all of our students feel supported,” said Lorenz.

The programs within NSU’s Student Success Center also include advising, career services, supplemental instruction, tutoring as well as the Native American Circle Program and TRIO Student Support Services, which serves first-generation, disabled and low-income students.

”Now that we’re in this new space, it’s just been awesome for students to have a common location to come to, find where their academic advisors are, get questions answered. And then if they need further resources, they’re right across the halls,” said Kerry Casper, TRIO Student Support Services Director.

The Student Success Center staff say they hope the centralized location of resources appeals to future students and helps the population of Northern State grow.

