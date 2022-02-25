Sioux Empire Home Show showing off latest home-design trends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Home Show is in action this weekend filling up both the Convention Center and the Sioux Falls Arena.

“We’ve got lots of vendors with over 235 out here this weekend,” Home Show Co-Chair Tom Jarding said.

With so many vendors at the show, organizers are hoping to give plenty of options to people looking to remodel their house as well as those who are looking to build a brand new home altogether.

“A lot of these vendors work together and collaborate on projects so being here we can throw ideas and send customers to each other to help those customers out,” Home Show Co-Chair Will DeWitt said.

The show is always held in Sioux Falls just before the start of spring so people can put new designs into action as the state warms up.

“I think it just gets everyone’s juices flowing, both on our end on the vendor side and on the customer side cause their itching for the nice weather and with the market, we’ve had for the last few years the earlier we can get on peoples schedule the more likely it is to happen this year,” Jarding said.

MORE: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra finishing centennial celebration while looking ahead to 2022-23 season.

As Sioux Falls continues to grow in population home remodelers are seeing an increase in new projects making events like the Home Show even more important for vendors and customers alike.

“We’ve seen a lot of people that have moved to Sioux Falls but maybe didn’t find their perfect home so they’re remodeling to fit their personal needs with things outdoors. We’re seeing a lot of entertainment things such as swimming pools, outdoor kitchens, TVs, anywhere where they can just invite their family and friends over and just have a place to hang out,” DeWitt said.

The Sioux Empire Home Show is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.