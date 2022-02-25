South Dakota Educators Rising encourages students to teach in the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Worker shortages continue to make waves in industries across the country, but one of the more troubling shortages is in the classroom.

That’s why the organization South Dakota Educators Rising met with more than 100 high school students Friday to encourage them to pursue a career in education.

Events like what took place on S.D.S.U’s campus Friday exist because of the fear in the dwindling number of teachers.

“We’re starting to see a trend nationally that we don’t have future teachers going into the education world,” said Travis Lape, the State Director for Educators Rising.

Organizers believe it’s important to try and encourage high schoolers.

“You can tag your students in your high school that are excited about doing it, and encourage them to go on and go into the field at a young age and maybe help them get started right as well,” said Mark Naugle, the president of South Dakota School Superintendents Association.

“As a high schooler, I think you never know what you want to do with your life until something sparks. And I think we’re trying to spark that in people that may have an interest,” said Ainsley Plack, a high school senior and state president for Educators Rising.

One thing that has been discussed as a reason we are seeing a teacher shortage in South Dakota is the pay.

“Black Hill State would be a prime example. They have a lot of teachers in their program, but those teachers don’t stay with us. They jump the border,” Lape said.

However, pay isn’t the only problem

“We’ve got to bring positivity to our profession. We’ve got to amplify the voices of our educators and really make them feel like the true professional they are,” Lape said.

Organizers made quite an appealing case for a career in education.

“You’ll never have a better chance to serve people and to make a difference than you would in education. If you want to make a difference for people, be a teacher,” Naugle said.

