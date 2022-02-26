BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wins for Dakota Valley, O’Gorman, Jefferson & Lincoln
Panthers move to 20-0, ranked Aberdeen falls
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LENNOX, SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the boys prep basketball season winds down in South Dakota the action is heating up, with Friday night seeing a one team maintain their perfect season while a ranked AA team fell.
Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:
-Dakota Valley (#1 in Class A) improving to 20-0 with a victory at Lennox
-O’Gorman (#2 in AA) run past Mitchell
-Jefferson upset third-ranked Aberdeen
-Lincoln (#5 in AA) roll at Rapid City Central
