Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wins for Dakota Valley, O’Gorman, Jefferson & Lincoln

Panthers move to 20-0, ranked Aberdeen falls
Dakota Valley, O'Gorman, Jefferson & Lincoln all win
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENNOX, SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the boys prep basketball season winds down in South Dakota the action is heating up, with Friday night seeing a one team maintain their perfect season while a ranked AA team fell.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Dakota Valley (#1 in Class A) improving to 20-0 with a victory at Lennox

-O’Gorman (#2 in AA) run past Mitchell

-Jefferson upset third-ranked Aberdeen

-Lincoln (#5 in AA) roll at Rapid City Central

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal
Dreau Rogers
Judge recuses herself from Spearfish murder case
Tommy James and the Shondells (Source: WOIO)
Tommy James And The Shondells concert canceled
Manitou's manufacturing facility in Madison, SD
Manitou announces $80 million investments in Yankton, Madison facilities

Latest News

Scores during win at Stevens
Top-ranked Washington girls pull away at third-ranked Stevens
Repeats as State Heavyweight Champion
Brandon Valley repeats as State A champions with record setting performance
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 2-25-22
Top-ranked Washington girls pull away at third ranked Stevens