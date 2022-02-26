Brandon Valley repeats as State A champions with record setting performance
Lynx win by 90 with meet record 252 total points
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With most of their wrestlers returning from a Brandon Valley team that won the program’s first ever State A Wrestling championship last year expectations were high that the Lynx would repeat.
And they more than lived up to them.
Brandon Valley finished a dominant championship repeat by scoring the most team points in state meet history, 252, in clearing runner-up Rapid City Stevens by 90 points!
Full team and individual results are listed below.
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Corbin Zent of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place - Alex Oedekoven of Pierre
- 4th Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
- 7th Place - Aidan Wells of Sf Jefferson
- 8th Place - Ryan Tschetter of RC Central
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, So. over Corbin Zent (RC Stevens) 39-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) 43-9, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 39-16, 8th. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 38-10, So. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-14, 7th. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Aidan Wells (Sf Jefferson) 50-11, Fr. over Ryan Tschetter (RC Central) 28-22, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Riley Schmidt of RC Central
- 4th Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis
- 6th Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
- 7th Place - Emory Johnson of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 47-0, So. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-4, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Schmidt (RC Central) 34-11, Jr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 36-16, So. (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match
- Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 41-10, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 33-16, Fr. (Fall 4:50)
7th Place Match
- Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 32-22, So. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 29-16, Fr. (Fall 2:24)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Braden Le of Watertown
- 5th Place - Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 7th Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Logan Brown of RC Central
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 44-1, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 42-9, Jr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 38-20, Jr. (Dec 12-10)
5th Place Match
- Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 39-10, So. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 24-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 23-12, Jr. over Logan Brown (RC Central) 36-21, So. (Dec 6-4)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan Graf of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place - Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
- 5th Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Nate Williams of Pierre
- 7th Place - Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain
- 8th Place - Bentley Williams of Sf Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 48-1, Sr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 30-9, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-15, Fr. over Nate Williams (Pierre) 36-20, Sr. (MD 10-0)
7th Place Match
- Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 33-13, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 44-18, So. (Dec 4-1)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Moses Gross of Huron
- 2nd Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place - Caleb Richter of RC Stevens
- 5th Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre
- 6th Place - Weston Everson of Watertown
- 7th Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Brock Sparks of Mitchell
1st Place Match
- Moses Gross (Huron) 37-3, Fr. over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 21-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 45-2, Sr. over Caleb Richter (RC Stevens) 26-9, So. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 33-15, So. over Weston Everson (Watertown) 29-19, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 29-15, Sr. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Blake Judson of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
- 4th Place - Carson Hansmann of Watertown
- 5th Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Kale Crowser of Douglas
- 8th Place - Isaac Henry of Madison
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 48-0, Jr. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 42-7, Jr. over Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 50-6, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 27-15, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
7th Place Match
- Kale Crowser (Douglas) 31-10, Fr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
- 3rd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
- 7th Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 8th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 37-2, Jr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 33-9, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 38-6, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 37-14, So. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 11-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)
7th Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 47-12, Fr. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 21-17, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Corter Doney of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 4th Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
- 5th Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 7th Place - Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place - Braden Temple of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 30-9, Jr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 28-11, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 40-18, Jr. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 40-6, Sr. (Fall 0:33)
5th Place Match
- Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 44-14, Fr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
7th Place Match
- Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 24-18, Sr. over Braden Temple (Sturgis) 24-23, Sr. (Fall 0:23)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Benson of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place - Landin Winter of RC Central
- 3rd Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 4th Place - Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 5th Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown
- 6th Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
- 7th Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Payton Dewitt of Douglas
1st Place Match
- Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 43-5, Sr. over Landin Winter (RC Central) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 33-4, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 34-19, Jr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 4:33)
7th Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 46-10, So. over Payton Dewitt (Douglas) 25-12, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Tae Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 4th Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place - Chet Carda of West Central
- 6th Place - Carson Holt of O`Gorman
- 7th Place - Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre
- 8th Place - Graydon Bakke of RC Central
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 44-1, Jr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 44-12, Sr. (Fall 3:12)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 31-5, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Chet Carda (West Central) 35-16, So. over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 34-16, So. over Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 34-16, Jr. (MD 11-2)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Chance Carda of Pierre
- 5th Place - Mac Young of Watertown
- 6th Place - Tanner VanScoy of RC Stevens
- 7th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 8th Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of Sf Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 48-5, Sr. over Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 43-13, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre) 31-19, So. (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
- Mac Young (Watertown) 39-7, Sr. over Tanner VanScoy (RC Stevens) 39-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
- Israel Caldron (Brookings) 25-14, Jr. over Bryce Kwiecinski (Sf Lincoln) 44-21, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 3rd Place - Jaxon Morrison of RC Central
- 4th Place - Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis
- 5th Place - Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 7th Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre
- 8th Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 41-3, Sr. over Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Morrison (RC Central) 45-22, Jr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 41-8, So. (TB-1 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 30-7, Jr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 39-11, So. (Fall 3:33)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 29-19, Jr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 33-11, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Draven Bau of Watertown
- 5th Place - Abraham Myers of Sf Washington
- 6th Place - Rocky Wiedman of Todd County
- 7th Place - Zak Juelfs of Sturgis
- 8th Place - Samson Flakus of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 35-0, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 46-5, Sr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
- Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 29-7, Sr. over Draven Bau (Watertown) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sf Washington) 39-16, Jr. over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 35-11, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 39-13, So. over Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 27-24, So. (Dec 7-2)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Micah Hach of Watertown
- 4th Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Joshua Rydberg of Pierre
- 7th Place - Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
- 8th Place - Colton Lauen of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 48-0, So. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 33-3, Sr. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
- Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-14, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 29-11, Sr. over Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 31-13, Jr. (TB-1 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 31-7, So. over Colton Lauen (RC Stevens) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:54)
