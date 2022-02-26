Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley repeats as State A champions with record setting performance

Lynx win by 90 with meet record 252 total points
Brandon Valley repeats as team champ
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With most of their wrestlers returning from a Brandon Valley team that won the program’s first ever State A Wrestling championship last year expectations were high that the Lynx would repeat.

And they more than lived up to them.

Brandon Valley finished a dominant championship repeat by scoring the most team points in state meet history, 252, in clearing runner-up Rapid City Stevens by 90 points!

Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team and individual results are listed below.

Brandon Valley repeats as team champion
Brandon Valley repeats as team champion(Dakota News Now)

A-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place - Corbin Zent of RC Stevens
  • 3rd Place - Alex Oedekoven of Pierre
  • 4th Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
  • 5th Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
  • 6th Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
  • 7th Place - Aidan Wells of Sf Jefferson
  • 8th Place - Ryan Tschetter of RC Central

1st Place Match

  • Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, So. over Corbin Zent (RC Stevens) 39-8, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) 43-9, 8th. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 39-16, 8th. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 38-10, So. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-14, 7th. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • Aidan Wells (Sf Jefferson) 50-11, Fr. over Ryan Tschetter (RC Central) 28-22, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
  • 2nd Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place - Riley Schmidt of RC Central
  • 4th Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area
  • 5th Place - Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis
  • 6th Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
  • 7th Place - Emory Johnson of Harrisburg
  • 8th Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central

1st Place Match

  • Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 47-0, So. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-4, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Schmidt (RC Central) 34-11, Jr. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 36-16, So. (Fall 0:46)

5th Place Match

  • Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 41-10, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 33-16, Fr. (Fall 4:50)

7th Place Match

  • Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 32-22, So. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 29-16, Fr. (Fall 2:24)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
  • 2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
  • 3rd Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place - Braden Le of Watertown
  • 5th Place - Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
  • 6th Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
  • 7th Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
  • 8th Place - Logan Brown of RC Central

1st Place Match

  • Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 44-1, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 42-9, Jr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 38-20, Jr. (Dec 12-10)

5th Place Match

  • Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 39-10, So. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 24-8, So. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 23-12, Jr. over Logan Brown (RC Central) 36-21, So. (Dec 6-4)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Logan Graf of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis
  • 4th Place - Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
  • 5th Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
  • 6th Place - Nate Williams of Pierre
  • 7th Place - Dominic Santiago of Chamberlain
  • 8th Place - Bentley Williams of Sf Lincoln

1st Place Match

  • Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 48-1, Sr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 47-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 30-9, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-15, Fr. over Nate Williams (Pierre) 36-20, Sr. (MD 10-0)

7th Place Match

  • Dominic Santiago (Chamberlain) 33-13, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 44-18, So. (Dec 4-1)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Moses Gross of Huron
  • 2nd Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis
  • 4th Place - Caleb Richter of RC Stevens
  • 5th Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre
  • 6th Place - Weston Everson of Watertown
  • 7th Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
  • 8th Place - Brock Sparks of Mitchell

1st Place Match

  • Moses Gross (Huron) 37-3, Fr. over Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 21-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 45-2, Sr. over Caleb Richter (RC Stevens) 26-9, So. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 33-15, So. over Weston Everson (Watertown) 29-19, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

  • Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 29-15, Sr. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place - Blake Judson of Pierre
  • 3rd Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
  • 4th Place - Carson Hansmann of Watertown
  • 5th Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
  • 6th Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
  • 7th Place - Kale Crowser of Douglas
  • 8th Place - Isaac Henry of Madison

1st Place Match

  • Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 48-0, Jr. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 44-6, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 42-7, Jr. over Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

  • Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 50-6, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 27-15, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

7th Place Match

  • Kale Crowser (Douglas) 31-10, Fr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
  • 2nd Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
  • 3rd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area
  • 5th Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
  • 6th Place - Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
  • 7th Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
  • 8th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis

1st Place Match

  • Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 37-2, Jr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 33-9, So. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 38-6, Sr. (Fall 3:52)

5th Place Match

  • Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 37-14, So. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 11-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)

7th Place Match

  • Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 47-12, Fr. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 21-17, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Corter Doney of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre
  • 3rd Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown
  • 4th Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
  • 5th Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area
  • 6th Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central
  • 7th Place - Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
  • 8th Place - Braden Temple of Sturgis

1st Place Match

  • Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 30-9, Jr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 28-11, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Ian Johnson (Watertown) 40-18, Jr. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 40-6, Sr. (Fall 0:33)

5th Place Match

  • Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 44-14, Fr. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

7th Place Match

  • Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 24-18, Sr. over Braden Temple (Sturgis) 24-23, Sr. (Fall 0:23)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Riley Benson of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place - Landin Winter of RC Central
  • 3rd Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
  • 4th Place - Barrett Schneck of Milbank
  • 5th Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown
  • 6th Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
  • 7th Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
  • 8th Place - Payton Dewitt of Douglas

1st Place Match

  • Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 43-5, Sr. over Landin Winter (RC Central) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 33-4, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 34-19, Jr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 4:33)

7th Place Match

  • Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 46-10, So. over Payton Dewitt (Douglas) 25-12, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place - Tae Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln
  • 3rd Place - Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
  • 4th Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place - Chet Carda of West Central
  • 6th Place - Carson Holt of O`Gorman
  • 7th Place - Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre
  • 8th Place - Graydon Bakke of RC Central

1st Place Match

  • Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 44-1, Jr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 44-12, Sr. (Fall 3:12)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 31-5, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Chet Carda (West Central) 35-16, So. over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

  • Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 34-16, So. over Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 34-16, Jr. (MD 11-2)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
  • 2nd Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place - Chance Carda of Pierre
  • 5th Place - Mac Young of Watertown
  • 6th Place - Tanner VanScoy of RC Stevens
  • 7th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
  • 8th Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of Sf Lincoln

1st Place Match

  • Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 48-5, Sr. over Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 27-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 43-13, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre) 31-19, So. (Dec 10-5)

5th Place Match

  • Mac Young (Watertown) 39-7, Sr. over Tanner VanScoy (RC Stevens) 39-21, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

  • Israel Caldron (Brookings) 25-14, Jr. over Bryce Kwiecinski (Sf Lincoln) 44-21, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place - Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
  • 3rd Place - Jaxon Morrison of RC Central
  • 4th Place - Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis
  • 5th Place - Jack Detert of Harrisburg
  • 6th Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
  • 7th Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre
  • 8th Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 41-3, Sr. over Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 38-5, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaxon Morrison (RC Central) 45-22, Jr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis) 41-8, So. (TB-1 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 30-7, Jr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 39-11, So. (Fall 3:33)

7th Place Match

  • Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 29-19, Jr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 33-11, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
  • 2nd Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place - Draven Bau of Watertown
  • 5th Place - Abraham Myers of Sf Washington
  • 6th Place - Rocky Wiedman of Todd County
  • 7th Place - Zak Juelfs of Sturgis
  • 8th Place - Samson Flakus of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 35-0, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 46-5, Sr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 29-7, Sr. over Draven Bau (Watertown) 34-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

  • Abraham Myers (Sf Washington) 39-16, Jr. over Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 35-11, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

  • Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 39-13, So. over Samson Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 27-24, So. (Dec 7-2)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place - Micah Hach of Watertown
  • 4th Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
  • 5th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
  • 6th Place - Joshua Rydberg of Pierre
  • 7th Place - Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
  • 8th Place - Colton Lauen of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

  • Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 48-0, So. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 33-3, Sr. (Fall 3:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Micah Hach (Watertown) 39-14, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 29-11, Sr. over Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 31-13, Jr. (TB-1 5-3)

7th Place Match

  • Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 31-7, So. over Colton Lauen (RC Stevens) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:54)

