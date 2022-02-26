Canton claims fifth straight State B Wrestling crown
C-Hawks best Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes by 14 points
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final day of the South Dakota State B Wrestling Tournament began with four-time defending team champion Canton on the ropes and narrowly ahead of several challengers.
It ended as it usually seems to.
With the C-Hawks flying away with another trophy.
Canton claimed it’s fifth consecutive championship on Friday night with Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes finishing runner-up. Click on the video viewer above for full highlights! Full team and individual results are below.
B-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place - Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 3rd Place - Brady Risetter of Redfield
- 4th Place - Tray Weiss of Custer
- 5th Place - Conner Giedd of Howard
- 6th Place - Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 7th Place - Tukker Boe of Philip Area
- 8th Place - Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 48-5, Fr. over Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 41-9, So. (UTB 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Risetter (Redfield ) 45-4, Jr. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 44-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Conner Giedd (Howard) 36-5, 7th. over Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-15, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 36-12, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-20, 7th. (MD 13-3)
B-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
- 2nd Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 4th Place - Riley Scott of Custer
- 5th Place - Teagan Herrick of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 6th Place - Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston
- 7th Place - Gavin Risse of Bennett County
- 8th Place - Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 44-1, So. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-7, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 41-7, 8th. over Riley Scott (Custer) 49-11, 8th. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Teagan Herrick (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-9, So. over Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 40-10, Fr. (SV-1 10-5)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 42-12, Fr. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 32-10, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
B-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County
- 2nd Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 3rd Place - Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
- 5th Place - Ian Metz of Sisseton
- 6th Place - Tate Miller of Howard
- 7th Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co
- 8th Place - Teague Granum of Canton
1st Place Match
- Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 38-11, Jr. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 48-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 41-6, So. over Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 40-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
- Ian Metz (Sisseton) 26-5, Fr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 36-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Cade Martian (Harding Co) 40-14, Sr. over Teague Granum (Canton) 28-12, Fr. (Dec 1-0)
B-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place - Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
- 3rd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
- 4th Place - Landon Woodward of Custer
- 5th Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 7th Place - Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 8th Place - Wyatt Anderson of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 35-4, So. over Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 35-4, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 34-11, Fr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 32-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 31-15, 8th. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 43-5, Sr. (Fall 5:53)
7th Place Match
- Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-12, So. over Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 36-19, 8th. (Dec 4-2)
B-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
- 2nd Place - Kale Ask of Canton
- 3rd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 4th Place - Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co
- 5th Place - Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
- 6th Place - Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
- 7th Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
- 8th Place - Jaxon Quail of Deuel
1st Place Match
- Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 46-1, Jr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
- Jhett Breen (Wagner) 39-7, So. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 42-7, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 36-6, Sr. over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 32-19, 8th. over Jaxon Quail (Deuel) 45-18, So. (Dec 4-0)
B-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cael Larson of Webster Area
- 2nd Place - Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
- 4th Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
- 5th Place - Shilo Mowry of Lyman
- 6th Place - Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 7th Place - Braden Weiss of Custer
- 8th Place - Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
1st Place Match
- Cael Larson (Webster Area) 47-2, Sr. over Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Andy Meyer (Canton) 47-3, Sr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 34-10, So. (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match
- Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 45-17, Sr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 1:50)
7th Place Match
- Braden Weiss (Custer) 33-16, Sr. over Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 35-14, Jr. (M. For.)
B-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
- 2nd Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place - Riley Roberts of Wagner
- 5th Place - Mason Whitley of Redfield
- 6th Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 7th Place - Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area
- 8th Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
1st Place Match
- Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 54-0, Sr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-4, So. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-12, Jr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 39-13, So. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Mason Whitley (Redfield ) 41-14, Jr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
- Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 41-10, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 10-4, So. (M. For.)
B-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 3rd Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place - Tance Wagner of Lyman
- 5th Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
- 6th Place - Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
- 7th Place - Griffin Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 8th Place - Tathan Headrick of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-6, Sr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-9, Fr. over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 53-7, Jr. (UTB 1-1)
5th Place Match
- Luke Richardson (Canton) 35-7, Sr. over Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
- Griffin Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 38-9, Sr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 36-15, Sr. (MD 10-1)
B-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason Fey of Redfield
- 2nd Place - John Callies of Howard
- 3rd Place - Riley Orel of Winner Area
- 4th Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer
- 5th Place - Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 6th Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 7th Place - Turner Nicholson of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 8th Place - Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley
1st Place Match
- Mason Fey (Redfield ) 47-4, Sr. over John Callies (Howard) 47-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Orel (Winner Area) 45-1, Jr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 40-10, Fr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-15, So. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Turner Nicholson (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-13, Sr. over Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
B-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place - Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 3rd Place - Parker Noem of Custer
- 4th Place - Lucas Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake
- 5th Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Levi Stover of Stanley County
- 7th Place - Noah Mahoney of Parkston
- 8th Place - Joe Hornick of Sioux Valley
1st Place Match
- Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 28-0, So. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 41-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Parker Noem (Custer) 41-9, So. over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-3, Jr. over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 34-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 35-13, Sr. over Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley) 41-8, Sr. (Fall 2:27)
B-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 2nd Place - Jack Kruger of Winner Area
- 3rd Place - Corbin Schwartz of Redfield
- 4th Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 5th Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
- 7th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
- 8th Place - Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory
1st Place Match
- Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 46-2, Jr. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Corbin Schwartz (Redfield ) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-10, Jr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 40-11, Jr. (Fall 2:36)
7th Place Match
- Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-14, Jr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
B-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place - Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 4th Place - Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
- 5th Place - Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
- 6th Place - Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
- 7th Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place - Nate Kersting of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 42-2, Jr. over Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 47-4, So. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 31-12, Sr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 26-19, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
- Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-14, So. over Nate Kersting (Kingsbury Co) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
B-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
- 3rd Place - Caleb McGregor of Webster Area
- 4th Place - Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
- 5th Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
- 6th Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 7th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
- 8th Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City
1st Place Match
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 44-4, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 45-9, So. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb McGregor (Webster Area) 39-4, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 18-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 27-11, Jr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-12, So. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 41-8, Jr. over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 4:07)
B-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 2nd Place - Grady Fey of Redfield
- 3rd Place - Brennan Leines of Wagner
- 4th Place - Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 5th Place - Chase Reed of Flandreau
- 6th Place - Lane Krueger of Groton Area
- 7th Place - Avery Nichols of Clark/Willow Lake
- 8th Place - Isaac Suter of Canton
1st Place Match
- Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 43-0, Sr. over Grady Fey (Redfield ) 38-5, So. (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match
- Brennan Leines (Wagner) 33-10, Sr. over Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 3:34)
5th Place Match
- Chase Reed (Flandreau) 42-12, Sr. over Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
7th Place Match
- Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake) 12-7, Sr. over Isaac Suter (Canton) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
