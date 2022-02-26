Avera Medical Minute
Canton claims fifth straight State B Wrestling crown

C-Hawks best Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes by 14 points
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final day of the South Dakota State B Wrestling Tournament began with four-time defending team champion Canton on the ropes and narrowly ahead of several challengers.

It ended as it usually seems to.

With the C-Hawks flying away with another trophy.

Canton claimed it’s fifth consecutive championship on Friday night with Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes finishing runner-up. Click on the video viewer above for full highlights! Full team and individual results are below.

B-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place - Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
  • 3rd Place - Brady Risetter of Redfield
  • 4th Place - Tray Weiss of Custer
  • 5th Place - Conner Giedd of Howard
  • 6th Place - Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 7th Place - Tukker Boe of Philip Area
  • 8th Place - Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

  • Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 48-5, Fr. over Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 41-9, So. (UTB 2-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Brady Risetter (Redfield ) 45-4, Jr. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 44-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Conner Giedd (Howard) 36-5, 7th. over Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-15, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

  • Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 36-12, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-20, 7th. (MD 13-3)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
  • 4th Place - Riley Scott of Custer
  • 5th Place - Teagan Herrick of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 6th Place - Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston
  • 7th Place - Gavin Risse of Bennett County
  • 8th Place - Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

  • Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 44-1, So. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 44-7, Fr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 41-7, 8th. over Riley Scott (Custer) 49-11, 8th. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

  • Teagan Herrick (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-9, So. over Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 40-10, Fr. (SV-1 10-5)

7th Place Match

  • Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 42-12, Fr. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 32-10, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County
  • 2nd Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 3rd Place - Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
  • 5th Place - Ian Metz of Sisseton
  • 6th Place - Tate Miller of Howard
  • 7th Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co
  • 8th Place - Teague Granum of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 38-11, Jr. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 48-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 41-6, So. over Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 40-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

  • Ian Metz (Sisseton) 26-5, Fr. over Tate Miller (Howard) 36-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

7th Place Match

  • Cade Martian (Harding Co) 40-14, Sr. over Teague Granum (Canton) 28-12, Fr. (Dec 1-0)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
  • 4th Place - Landon Woodward of Custer
  • 5th Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley
  • 6th Place - Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 7th Place - Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 8th Place - Wyatt Anderson of Parkston

1st Place Match

  • Ayson Rice (Canton) 35-4, So. over Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 35-4, Sr. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 34-11, Fr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 32-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 31-15, 8th. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 43-5, Sr. (Fall 5:53)

7th Place Match

  • Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-12, So. over Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 36-19, 8th. (Dec 4-2)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
  • 2nd Place - Kale Ask of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner
  • 4th Place - Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co
  • 5th Place - Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
  • 6th Place - Tanner Frickson of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
  • 7th Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
  • 8th Place - Jaxon Quail of Deuel

1st Place Match

  • Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 46-1, Jr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Jhett Breen (Wagner) 39-7, So. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 42-7, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

  • Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 36-6, Sr. over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 36-10, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

  • Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 32-19, 8th. over Jaxon Quail (Deuel) 45-18, So. (Dec 4-0)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cael Larson of Webster Area
  • 2nd Place - Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 3rd Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
  • 4th Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
  • 5th Place - Shilo Mowry of Lyman
  • 6th Place - Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 7th Place - Braden Weiss of Custer
  • 8th Place - Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

1st Place Match

  • Cael Larson (Webster Area) 47-2, Sr. over Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Andy Meyer (Canton) 47-3, Sr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 34-10, So. (Fall 2:41)

5th Place Match

  • Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 45-17, Sr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 1:50)

7th Place Match

  • Braden Weiss (Custer) 33-16, Sr. over Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 35-14, Jr. (M. For.)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place - Riley Roberts of Wagner
  • 5th Place - Mason Whitley of Redfield
  • 6th Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 7th Place - Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area
  • 8th Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area

1st Place Match

  • Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 54-0, Sr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-4, So. (MD 15-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-12, Jr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 39-13, So. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Mason Whitley (Redfield ) 41-14, Jr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

7th Place Match

  • Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 41-10, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 10-4, So. (M. For.)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
  • 3rd Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 4th Place - Tance Wagner of Lyman
  • 5th Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
  • 6th Place - Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 7th Place - Griffin Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 8th Place - Tathan Headrick of Flandreau

1st Place Match

  • Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-6, Sr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-9, Fr. over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 53-7, Jr. (UTB 1-1)

5th Place Match

  • Luke Richardson (Canton) 35-7, Sr. over Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

  • Griffin Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 38-9, Sr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 36-15, Sr. (MD 10-1)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Mason Fey of Redfield
  • 2nd Place - John Callies of Howard
  • 3rd Place - Riley Orel of Winner Area
  • 4th Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer
  • 5th Place - Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 6th Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 7th Place - Turner Nicholson of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 8th Place - Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

  • Mason Fey (Redfield ) 47-4, Sr. over John Callies (Howard) 47-4, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Orel (Winner Area) 45-1, Jr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 36-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 40-10, Fr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 46-15, So. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • Turner Nicholson (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-13, Sr. over Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place - Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 3rd Place - Parker Noem of Custer
  • 4th Place - Lucas Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 5th Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place - Levi Stover of Stanley County
  • 7th Place - Noah Mahoney of Parkston
  • 8th Place - Joe Hornick of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

  • Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 28-0, So. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 41-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Parker Noem (Custer) 41-9, So. over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-3, Jr. over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 34-15, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Noah Mahoney (Parkston) 35-13, Sr. over Joe Hornick (Sioux Valley) 41-8, Sr. (Fall 2:27)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 2nd Place - Jack Kruger of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place - Corbin Schwartz of Redfield
  • 4th Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 5th Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
  • 7th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
  • 8th Place - Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

  • Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 46-2, Jr. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Corbin Schwartz (Redfield ) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-12, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

  • Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 37-10, Jr. over Charlie Patten (Parker) 40-11, Jr. (Fall 2:36)

7th Place Match

  • Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-14, Jr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 3rd Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
  • 4th Place - Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
  • 5th Place - Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
  • 6th Place - Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
  • 7th Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place - Nate Kersting of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

  • Tanner Meyers (Canton) 42-2, Jr. over Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 47-4, So. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

  • Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 31-12, Sr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 26-19, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match

  • Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 32-14, So. over Nate Kersting (Kingsbury Co) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 4:20)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
  • 3rd Place - Caleb McGregor of Webster Area
  • 4th Place - Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
  • 5th Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 6th Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
  • 7th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
  • 8th Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City

1st Place Match

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 44-4, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 45-9, So. (MD 13-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Caleb McGregor (Webster Area) 39-4, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 18-9, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 27-11, Jr. over Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-12, So. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 41-8, Jr. over Tanner Davis (Hill City) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 4:07)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 2nd Place - Grady Fey of Redfield
  • 3rd Place - Brennan Leines of Wagner
  • 4th Place - Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 5th Place - Chase Reed of Flandreau
  • 6th Place - Lane Krueger of Groton Area
  • 7th Place - Avery Nichols of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 8th Place - Isaac Suter of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 43-0, Sr. over Grady Fey (Redfield ) 38-5, So. (Fall 2:41)

3rd Place Match

  • Brennan Leines (Wagner) 33-10, Sr. over Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 36-12, Sr. (Fall 3:34)

5th Place Match

  • Chase Reed (Flandreau) 42-12, Sr. over Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 30-12, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match

  • Avery Nichols (Clark/Willow Lake) 12-7, Sr. over Isaac Suter (Canton) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

