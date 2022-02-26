Avera Medical Minute
Inaugural Sioux Falls Winter Games taking place Saturday
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is encouraging people to get out and enjoy the last bits of winter with their inaugural Sioux Falls Winter Games taking place Saturday on the plaza next to Dakota News Now.

The event is kicking off at 10:00 AM and activities include: Giant bowling, Connect 4, bean bags, Jenga, Coffea hot chocolate, Queen City bakery cookies, winter-themed giveaways, and more.

Winter Games committee member Abbie Coffey joined Dakota News Now to talk more about the event.

