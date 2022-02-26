A Pleasant Sunday Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After some fresh snow and bitterly cold temperatures this week, we got out of the freezer and saw more seasonal temperatures for our Saturday. The little bit of snow on the ground did limit temperatures a bit, but most areas will see a nice bump up in temperatures for our Sunday.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a clear sky with some clouds overnight across northern South Dakota as a cold front sits to the northeast. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, becoming light to calm in spots overnight. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY: The cold front will slowly drift southwest throughout the day, but not everyone will feel the impacts by it. Areas northeast of the front will see some extra clouds and cooler temperatures. Elsewhere, expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky with warmer temperatures. Winds will be out of the W and S at 5-15 mph, but NE behind the front. Highs range from the upper 20s and low 30s northeast to the 40s and 50s elsewhere. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s with some single digits northeast.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: The mild weather will continue through midweek with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. More cloud cover will move in Tuesday for the northeastern hometowns, and everyone will see more cloud cover by Wednesday, along with some cooler temperatures. Highs range from the 30s northeast to the 50s and 60s south and west. Spots in western South Dakota could get into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday!

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: Cloud cover will be thick to round out the week along with cooler temperatures. Eyes will be on a potential storm system that could impact our area next weekend. There is so much uncertainty as to how this could play out, but we will mention a chance of some precipitation in the forecast. Highs will remain in the 30s and 40s through Friday, then will drop back into the 20s and 30s for the weekend. Some models indicate warmer temperatures for the southeastern areas Friday into Saturday, but again, we’ll watch this system closely.

