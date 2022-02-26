Pierre girls win first ever State Wrestling team title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As girls wrestling continues to grow in South Dakota more history was made at the 2022 State Meet at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls as the first ever team championship was awarded.

That would go to Pierre who won several key bouts with runner-up Canton to take the title.

Full team and individual results are below.

Pierre wins inaugural team title (Dakota News Now)

G-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls

2nd Place - Maraia Kruske of Spearfish Girls

3rd Place - Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

4th Place - Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens Girls

5th Place - Jett Yaggie of Yankton Girls

6th Place - Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche Girls

7th Place - Destinee Wagner of Harrisburg Girls

8th Place - Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs Girls

1st Place Match

Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 19-3, So. over Maraia Kruske (Spearfish Girls) 38-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 35-8, So. over Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 3:41)

5th Place Match

Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 20-9, Fr. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 18-12, 7th. (Fall 0:50)

7th Place Match

Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 26-14, 7th. over Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 2:12)

G-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls

2nd Place - Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Girls

3rd Place - Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis Brown Girls

4th Place - Shea Irion of Spearfish Girls

5th Place - Sara Schroder of Canton Girls

6th Place - Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley Girls

7th Place - Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central Girls

8th Place - Tavyn Valder of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls

1st Place Match

Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 30-1, 8th. over Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 27-2, 8th. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown Girls) 24-5, 8th. over Shea Irion (Spearfish Girls) 34-8, Fr. (DQ)

5th Place Match

Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 20-7, So. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 19-12, 8th. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 23-10, So. over Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-11, 8th. (Fall 0:38)

G-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg Girls

2nd Place - Mary Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley Girls

3rd Place - Riley Weisbeck of Brookings Girls

4th Place - Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley Girls

5th Place - Jumah DuKuly of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls

6th Place - Tahnie Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls

7th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central Girls

8th Place - Brookyln Brant of Sturgis Brown Girls

1st Place Match

Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg Girls) 26-3, 8th. over Mary Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley Girls) 23-9, So. (Fall 2:52)

3rd Place Match

Riley Weisbeck (Brookings Girls) 30-7, Sr. over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 16-9, 7th. (Fall 2:34)

5th Place Match

Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 20-15, Fr. over Tahnie Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-7, 7th. (Fall 1:51)

7th Place Match

Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 29-14, Jr. over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-10, So. (Dec 3-2)

G-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls

2nd Place - Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Girls

3rd Place - Htee Htoo of Huron Girls

4th Place - Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls

5th Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown Girls

6th Place - Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

7th Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley Girls

8th Place - Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids Girls

1st Place Match

Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 37-4, Fr. over Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Girls) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Htee Htoo (Huron Girls) 25-18, Jr. over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-9, 8th. (Fall 0:44)

5th Place Match

Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown Girls) 28-8, So. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 24-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)

7th Place Match

Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley Girls) 23-12, Sr. over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids Girls) 13-18, Fr. (Fall 2:08)

G-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) of Spearfish Girls

2nd Place - Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

3rd Place - Alexis Bryant of West Central Girls

4th Place - Carly Ballinger of Canton Girls

5th Place - EhLer Klay of Huron Girls

6th Place - Riley Buus of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls

7th Place - Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls

8th Place - Reganne Miles of Iroquois/Doland Girls

1st Place Match

Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish Girls) 38-0, Jr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 37-4, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

3rd Place Match

Alexis Bryant (West Central Girls) 29-9, 8th. over Carly Ballinger (Canton Girls) 20-4, So. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 22-9, Jr. over Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

7th Place Match

Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 23-16, 7th. over Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 2:53)

G-142

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kiana Shevling-Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls

2nd Place - Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls

3rd Place - Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

4th Place - Alexis Fischer of Lennox Girls

5th Place - Kyla Logan of Iroquois/Doland Girls

6th Place - Kieonna Smith of Canton Girls

7th Place - Avalon Brenner of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls

8th Place - Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish Girls

1st Place Match

Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 11-3, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 22-4, Jr. (MD 16-5)

3rd Place Match

Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 42-7, 7th. over Alexis Fischer (Lennox Girls) 27-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 24-10, Fr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 24-10, So. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match

Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 21-18, Jr. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-18, 8th. (Dec 7-0)

G-154

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood Girls

2nd Place - Annie Witt of Webster Area Girls

3rd Place - Maya Erickson of Brookings Girls

4th Place - Giada Scherich of Red Cloud Girls

5th Place - Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

6th Place - Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg Girls

7th Place - Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech Girls

8th Place - Natalia Long of Canton Girls

1st Place Match

Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood Girls) 17-3, So. over Annie Witt (Webster Area Girls) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 1:12)

3rd Place Match

Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 21-10, Jr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud Girls) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 29-9, Fr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 13-20, 8th. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 10-3, Fr. over Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-18, 7th. (Dec 13-7)

G-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton Girls

2nd Place - Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley Girls

3rd Place - Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg Girls

4th Place - Emalee Larson of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

5th Place - Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls

6th Place - Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley Girls

7th Place - Stephanie Halouska of Lennox Girls

8th Place - Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley Girls

1st Place Match

Carlee Laubach (Canton Girls) 34-0, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 16-6, So. (Fall 1:49)

3rd Place Match

Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg Girls) 15-8, Jr. over Emalee Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 27-18, So. (Fall 3:40)

5th Place Match

Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 15-8, Sr. over Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley Girls) 18-9, So. (Fall 2:15)

7th Place Match

Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 9-12, Sr. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

G-190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zoe Adam of Canton Girls

2nd Place - Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls

3rd Place - Maizy Mathis of Brookings Girls

4th Place - Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

5th Place - Brianna Johnson of Tea Area Girls

6th Place - Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley Girls

7th Place - Saige Heath of Sully Buttes Girls

1st Place Match

Zoe Adam (Canton Girls) 21-5, Jr. over Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 19-2, So. (Fall 5:16)

3rd Place Match

Maizy Mathis (Brookings Girls) 17-9, So. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Brianna Johnson (Tea Area Girls) 13-18, So. over Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-14, Jr. (Fall 4:23)

7th Place Match

Saige Heath (Sully Buttes Girls) 11-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

G-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls

2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton Girls

3rd Place - Hope Orr of Viborg-Hurley Girls

4th Place - Destiny Triplet of Douglas Girls

5th Place - Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls

6th Place - Kaylee Miller of Lakota Tech Girls

7th Place - Autum Gauer of Aberdeen Central Girls

8th Place - Allison Foote of West Central Girls

1st Place Match

Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 32-2, Fr. over Kiara King (Canton Girls) 22-9, So. (Fall 3:07)

3rd Place Match

Hope Orr (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 17-9, Jr. over Destiny Triplet (Douglas Girls) 9-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43)

5th Place Match

Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 11-6, So. over Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 16-17, Jr. over Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-11, So. (Fall 2:07)

