Pierre girls win first ever State Wrestling team title
Canton runner-up
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As girls wrestling continues to grow in South Dakota more history was made at the 2022 State Meet at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls as the first ever team championship was awarded.
That would go to Pierre who won several key bouts with runner-up Canton to take the title.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Full team and individual results are below.
G-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls
- 2nd Place - Maraia Kruske of Spearfish Girls
- 3rd Place - Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 4th Place - Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens Girls
- 5th Place - Jett Yaggie of Yankton Girls
- 6th Place - Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche Girls
- 7th Place - Destinee Wagner of Harrisburg Girls
- 8th Place - Meredith Ramacher of Hot Springs Girls
1st Place Match
- Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 19-3, So. over Maraia Kruske (Spearfish Girls) 38-3, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 35-8, So. over Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens Girls) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 3:41)
5th Place Match
- Jett Yaggie (Yankton Girls) 20-9, Fr. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche Girls) 18-12, 7th. (Fall 0:50)
7th Place Match
- Destinee Wagner (Harrisburg Girls) 26-14, 7th. over Meredith Ramacher (Hot Springs Girls) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 2:12)
G-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls
- 2nd Place - Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Girls
- 3rd Place - Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis Brown Girls
- 4th Place - Shea Irion of Spearfish Girls
- 5th Place - Sara Schroder of Canton Girls
- 6th Place - Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 7th Place - Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central Girls
- 8th Place - Tavyn Valder of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls
1st Place Match
- Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 30-1, 8th. over Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Girls) 27-2, 8th. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown Girls) 24-5, 8th. over Shea Irion (Spearfish Girls) 34-8, Fr. (DQ)
5th Place Match
- Sara Schroder (Canton Girls) 20-7, So. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 19-12, 8th. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central Girls) 23-10, So. over Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 26-11, 8th. (Fall 0:38)
G-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg Girls
- 2nd Place - Mary Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley Girls
- 3rd Place - Riley Weisbeck of Brookings Girls
- 4th Place - Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley Girls
- 5th Place - Jumah DuKuly of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls
- 6th Place - Tahnie Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls
- 7th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central Girls
- 8th Place - Brookyln Brant of Sturgis Brown Girls
1st Place Match
- Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg Girls) 26-3, 8th. over Mary Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley Girls) 23-9, So. (Fall 2:52)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Weisbeck (Brookings Girls) 30-7, Sr. over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley Girls) 16-9, 7th. (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match
- Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 20-15, Fr. over Tahnie Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-7, 7th. (Fall 1:51)
7th Place Match
- Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central Girls) 29-14, Jr. over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis Brown Girls) 22-10, So. (Dec 3-2)
G-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls
- 2nd Place - Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Girls
- 3rd Place - Htee Htoo of Huron Girls
- 4th Place - Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes Girls
- 5th Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown Girls
- 6th Place - Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 7th Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley Girls
- 8th Place - Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids Girls
1st Place Match
- Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls) 37-4, Fr. over Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Girls) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Htee Htoo (Huron Girls) 25-18, Jr. over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes Girls) 20-9, 8th. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown Girls) 28-8, So. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 24-16, Jr. (Fall 1:37)
7th Place Match
- Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley Girls) 23-12, Sr. over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids Girls) 13-18, Fr. (Fall 2:08)
G-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) of Spearfish Girls
- 2nd Place - Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 3rd Place - Alexis Bryant of West Central Girls
- 4th Place - Carly Ballinger of Canton Girls
- 5th Place - EhLer Klay of Huron Girls
- 6th Place - Riley Buus of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls
- 7th Place - Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls
- 8th Place - Reganne Miles of Iroquois/Doland Girls
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish Girls) 38-0, Jr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 37-4, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
- Alexis Bryant (West Central Girls) 29-9, 8th. over Carly Ballinger (Canton Girls) 20-4, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- EhLer Klay (Huron Girls) 22-9, Jr. over Riley Buus (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
7th Place Match
- Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls) 23-16, 7th. over Reganne Miles (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 2:53)
G-142
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kiana Shevling-Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls
- 2nd Place - Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls
- 3rd Place - Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 4th Place - Alexis Fischer of Lennox Girls
- 5th Place - Kyla Logan of Iroquois/Doland Girls
- 6th Place - Kieonna Smith of Canton Girls
- 7th Place - Avalon Brenner of Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls
- 8th Place - Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish Girls
1st Place Match
- Kiana Shevling-Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls) 11-3, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls) 22-4, Jr. (MD 16-5)
3rd Place Match
- Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 42-7, 7th. over Alexis Fischer (Lennox Girls) 27-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland Girls) 24-10, Fr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton Girls) 24-10, So. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
- Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls) 21-18, Jr. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish Girls) 28-18, 8th. (Dec 7-0)
G-154
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood Girls
- 2nd Place - Annie Witt of Webster Area Girls
- 3rd Place - Maya Erickson of Brookings Girls
- 4th Place - Giada Scherich of Red Cloud Girls
- 5th Place - Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 6th Place - Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg Girls
- 7th Place - Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech Girls
- 8th Place - Natalia Long of Canton Girls
1st Place Match
- Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood Girls) 17-3, So. over Annie Witt (Webster Area Girls) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 1:12)
3rd Place Match
- Maya Erickson (Brookings Girls) 21-10, Jr. over Giada Scherich (Red Cloud Girls) 10-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
- Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 29-9, Fr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg Girls) 13-20, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech Girls) 10-3, Fr. over Natalia Long (Canton Girls) 12-18, 7th. (Dec 13-7)
G-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton Girls
- 2nd Place - Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 3rd Place - Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg Girls
- 4th Place - Emalee Larson of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 5th Place - Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls
- 6th Place - Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley Girls
- 7th Place - Stephanie Halouska of Lennox Girls
- 8th Place - Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley Girls
1st Place Match
- Carlee Laubach (Canton Girls) 34-0, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 16-6, So. (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match
- Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg Girls) 15-8, Jr. over Emalee Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 27-18, So. (Fall 3:40)
5th Place Match
- Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls) 15-8, Sr. over Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley Girls) 18-9, So. (Fall 2:15)
7th Place Match
- Stephanie Halouska (Lennox Girls) 9-12, Sr. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley Girls) 5-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
G-190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zoe Adam of Canton Girls
- 2nd Place - Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls
- 3rd Place - Maizy Mathis of Brookings Girls
- 4th Place - Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 5th Place - Brianna Johnson of Tea Area Girls
- 6th Place - Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 7th Place - Saige Heath of Sully Buttes Girls
1st Place Match
- Zoe Adam (Canton Girls) 21-5, Jr. over Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 19-2, So. (Fall 5:16)
3rd Place Match
- Maizy Mathis (Brookings Girls) 17-9, So. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Brianna Johnson (Tea Area Girls) 13-18, So. over Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 15-14, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
7th Place Match
- Saige Heath (Sully Buttes Girls) 11-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
G-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
- 2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton Girls
- 3rd Place - Hope Orr of Viborg-Hurley Girls
- 4th Place - Destiny Triplet of Douglas Girls
- 5th Place - Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls
- 6th Place - Kaylee Miller of Lakota Tech Girls
- 7th Place - Autum Gauer of Aberdeen Central Girls
- 8th Place - Allison Foote of West Central Girls
1st Place Match
- Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls) 32-2, Fr. over Kiara King (Canton Girls) 22-9, So. (Fall 3:07)
3rd Place Match
- Hope Orr (Viborg-Hurley Girls) 17-9, Jr. over Destiny Triplet (Douglas Girls) 9-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
5th Place Match
- Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls) 11-6, So. over Kaylee Miller (Lakota Tech Girls) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Autum Gauer (Aberdeen Central Girls) 16-17, Jr. over Allison Foote (West Central Girls) 11-11, So. (Fall 2:07)
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.