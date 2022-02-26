Avera Medical Minute
Shamrock Shakes for Brittany benefit set for March 4

By Scott Engen
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a topic that often doesn’t get talked about enough... mental health.

That’s why a local fundraiser put on by Fight like a Ninja, a local non-profit, has partnered with McDonald’s to raise money and start conversations about mental health.

This year, Hart2Hart Inc, all 17 of their McDonalds will be donating $0.44 of every Shamrock Shake to Fight Like a Ninja on March 4th.

Visit your local McDonalds in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Brookings, Brandon, Luverne, Worthington, Sioux Center, Sheldon, Storm Lake, or Spencer to get your limited edition Shamrock Shake Ninja Sticker!

