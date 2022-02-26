Avera Medical Minute
Top-ranked Washington girls pull away at third-ranked Stevens

Warriors win 57-44
Warriors win 57-44
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A rematch of last year’s AA Girls State Basketball Championship saw Rapid City Stevens do a bit more score.

Like last year, though, it saw the Washington Warriors winning.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Brooklyn Harpe each scored 16 points to help the top-ranked Warriors go nearly wire-to-wire in a 57-44 victory at #3 Stevens on Friday night in Rapid City.

Jayda McNabb led the Raiders with 10 points.

