Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

Caption

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

Latest News

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance in city
Witness T.P. Brown Jr. used his car to pin a fleeing carjacking suspect up against a fence....
Police: Witnesses catch man who stole car with 3-year-old inside