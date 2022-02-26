Watertown Area United Way looking for support at campaign ends

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Area United Way is nearly at the end of it’s annual campaign, and it’s looking for one more push from the community to reach it’s goal.

The United Way is slowly building back it’s annual campaigns to where they were before the pandemic two years ago, which had a big impact on their footprint in the community.

“We did reduce the goal. The year right before, it was at $750,000 and they raised over that. So we went down to $710,000, and this year we’re slowly growing. There’s a lot of potential, and I know we can meet this goal. We’ve just got to get everyone involved and excited again.” said WAUW Executive Director Laura Hoiten.

The organization has reached 94 percent of it’s $715,000 goal, with those funds funneling back into the community through non-profits.

“94 percent. It was a huge goal to accomplish in the beginning. So we’re very proud of that 94 percent, and I think we can even continue to meet that goal in the next few months too.” said Campaign Co-Chair Molly Lindgren.

Slowly, the community has rallied back to support the United Way and it’s campaign.

“I think that’s normal for small communities in South Dakota. But it’s been fun to see Watertown, as normal, steps up whenever there’s a goal or an opportunity to serve.” said Campaign Co-Chair Matt Lindgren.

The campaign not only raises funds for essential services in the community and surrounding area, but helps provide those services at as low as cost to those individuals as possible.

“I always preach that by giving to the United Way, you’re giving directly back to your community. You’re allowing the United Way to fund these essential programs, that they’re essential to build a strong community.” said Wendy Barrett, ICAP Rural Community Services Director.

“Because of the support of the Watertown Area United Way, we are able to enhance our youth programs and meet kids where they are today. Community support helps our organization do whatever it takes to fill gaps, provide sage spaces, and empower kids to imagine and achieve their dreams.” said Liz Christianson, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Watertown.

It also connects organizations and non-profits in the community, to help cover more needs for those they serve, like the Lutheran Social Services.

“The hope is that if they’re meeting with somebody else or a different agency and they need mental health services, that they know where to connect those people to.” said Amanda DeVries, LSS Outpatient Services Clinical Director for Watertown.

Hoiten said there’s still time to donate, with the campaign looking to wrap up next month. More information about the Watertown Area United Way can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.