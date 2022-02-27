Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

Latest News

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance in city
Witness T.P. Brown Jr. used his car to pin a fleeing carjacking suspect up against a fence....
Police: Witnesses catch man who stole car with 3-year-old inside