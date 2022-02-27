Coyotes send seniors off in style

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote womens basketball team still has work to do with a makeup game Monday at Western Illinois that will decide seeding and the regular season Summit League title.

Yet yesterday against Oral Roberts was more about saluting their four outgoing seniors, Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey. Their final game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center ended the way most of them did over their tenure, with a 78-49 win.

It’s a fitting home finale for a crew that was a part of Dawn Plitzuweit’s first recruiting class and help turned the then-new arena into a house of horrors for visiting teams.

USD awaits their draw in next week’s Summit League Tournament which will depend on the result of tomorrow’s 6 PM game in Macomb against WIU.

