Northern State and SMSU fall in NSIC quarterfinals.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State Recap: The Northern State women’s basketball team fell to No. 13 St. Cloud State 61-50 on Saturday afternoon in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Quarterfinals.

Northern State entered the first media timeout trailing 11-6, with Kailee Oliverson pacing the Wolves early with four of the team’s first six points. Following the first quarter media timeout at 4:59, Northern held St. Cloud State scoreless for the remainder of the period and used a 5-0 run to tie the game at 11.

Laurie Rogers converted an and-one opportunity in the first minute of the second quarter to give NSU their first lead of the game at 14-13. The Wolves used an 18-13 advantage in the second quarter to take a 29-24 lead into the halftime break. In the first half Northern State shot 48.1 percent from the field compared to 23.7 percent for St. Cloud State, the Wolves defense also held the Huskies to 3-15 (20.0%) shooting from 3-point range in the half.

SCSU started the third quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 36-31 lead entering the media timeout. After trailing by 11 points, Lexi Roe capped a 7-0 run for the Wolves to get back within four points late in the third period. Northern State finished the game shooting 38.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range, and 57.1 percent from the free throw line.

SMSU Recap: Minnesota State, the champions of the NSIC South Division, forced Southwest Minnesota State into a season-high 33 turnovers to help earn an 89-65 victory in the quarterfinals of the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament on Saturday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.

SMSU, the No. 5 seed from the NSIC South Division, ends its season with a record of 13-13. It’s the first time since 2001-03 that SMSU has recorded three straight seasons of .500 or better. MSU, ranked No. 6 in this week’s NCAA Central Region rankings, improves to 21-5 overall and has now won six straight games. The teams split the two regular season games this season with both winning on its home court. MSU, which has forced its opponents into more than 600 turnovers in 26 games this season, forced 82 turnovers against SMSU this season.

Meleah Reinhart, playing her last game for SMSU, scored a team-high 22 points on 5 of 9 shooting and 10 of 10 from the foul line. Sadie Stelter, also playing in her final game, added 18 points with four 3-pointers and closes her career as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers with 199. Abuk Akoi added eight points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds for the Mustangs. She also added five blocked shots and ends her SMSU career as the program’s all-time leader with 259 blocked shots.

SMSU finished the night shooting 41 percent (18 of 44), including 10 of 25 from 3-point range. MSU scored 35 points off SMSU’s turnovers and held a 40-24 rebound advantage. The Mavericks shot 46 percent (37 of 81) from the field with three 3-pointers. Joey Batt paced the Mavericks with a team-high 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting.

MSU started the game in a big way forcing five SMSU turnovers in the opening three minutes to build a 14-2 advantage. The lead would eventually build to 20-4 before the Mustangs’ Reinhart stopped the run with a 3-pointer at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter. The Mavericks however continued their red-hot shooting and finished the first quarter making 15 of 24 field goals while forcing seven Mustang turnovers in building a 32-12 lead after 10 minutes of play. MSU would continue the defensive pressure in the second quarter forcing 12 more turnovers in taking a 49-25 lead into the halftime.

It was the second most points allowed by SMSU in a half this season. MSU scored 50 in the second half in the first meeting between the teams in December. SMSU shot 32 percent in the first half with MSU shooting 51 percent and holding a 22-11 rebound advantage. MSU would hold-off any attempt for an SMSU comeback in the third quarter outscoring the Mustangs 27-21 to seal the victory.

Recaps courtesy of NSU Athletics and SMSU Athletics.

