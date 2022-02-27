Resilient Rabbits earn share of Summit League title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State wrapped up their regular season yesterday and clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular season title with a 92-64 victory over third place Kansas City.

That might have sounded hard to believe back on January 8th when their 23-point loss at South Dakota dropped them to just 8-8 overall.

The Jackrabbits remained resilient and have found their groove, winning thirteen straight to send them in to the Summit League Tournament with plenty of momentum.

SDSU awaits their draw in the field upon the bracket release tomorrow following the conclusion of the South Dakota-Western Illinois makeup game.

