Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Resilient Rabbits earn share of Summit League title

SDSU women have won 13 straight after 8-8 start
Have won 13 straight entering Summit Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State wrapped up their regular season yesterday and clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular season title with a 92-64 victory over third place Kansas City.

That might have sounded hard to believe back on January 8th when their 23-point loss at South Dakota dropped them to just 8-8 overall.

The Jackrabbits remained resilient and have found their groove, winning thirteen straight to send them in to the Summit League Tournament with plenty of momentum.

SDSU awaits their draw in the field upon the bracket release tomorrow following the conclusion of the South Dakota-Western Illinois makeup game.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal

Latest News

Prior to game at Oral Roberts
SDSU men making the most of their moments in perfect Summit League season
SDSU men complete perfect Summit League season
Dakota State runs it back as NSAA Champs
Celebrate Second Straight Title
Dakota State women repeat as North Star Tournament champions
End Wolves run as four-time NSIC Tournament Champions
Upper Iowa ends Northern State’s NSIC Tournament reign