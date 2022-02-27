SDSU ends regular season with home win against Kansas City.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State basketball clinched at least a share of the regular season Summit League title Saturday afternoon with a 94-62 win over Kansas City at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits end the regular season 21-8 overall and 17-1 in the Summit League.

State built a 32-11 lead during the first quarter and never looked back in the Senior Day victory. The Roos were within three points of the Jacks at the halfway mark of the opening period before back-to-back 3-pointers by Lindsey Theuninck sparked a 21-3 Jackrabbit run to end the quarter. The Jacks outscored KC 22-14 in the second quarter for the 54-24 halftime lead and SDSU cruised through the second half to the 32-point victory.

SDSU was led by a trio of double-digit scorers in Paiton Burckhard, Tori Nelson and Tylee Irwin. Burckhard put up 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, forced three steals and gave out two assists. Nelson had another efficient night for the Jackrabbits. Her scoring output came on a 7-for-8 performance from the floor.

Myah Selland chipped in nine points go with five assists and three rebounds. Haley Greer came off the bench to provide eight points and a team-high seven assists.T he Jackrabbits were 58 percent from the floor and knocked down 11 3-pointers on 52 percent shooting from beyond the arc. SDSU tallied 26 assists on 35 field goals. Brooklyn McDavid paced the Roos with 18 points, followed by Mandy Willems with 17.

South Dakota State will enter the Summit League Tournament as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, depending on the result of South Dakota at Western Illinois Monday. If the Coyotes win that game the postseason seeding will be determined by NET rank.

