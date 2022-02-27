Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Embe’s Tribute to Women celebration takes place April 21st, and the opportunity to nominate someone ends March 7th.

As the longest-standing award ceremony honoring women in our region, Tribute to Women has shined a light on those doing right by EmBe’s mission since 1973.

Susanne Gail, Embe’s chief development officer, and Nikkee Rhody, the 2021 winner, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the celebration.

