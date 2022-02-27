Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th

Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Embe’s Tribute to Women celebration takes place April 21st, and the opportunity to nominate someone ends March 7th.

As the longest-standing award ceremony honoring women in our region, Tribute to Women has shined a light on those doing right by EmBe’s mission since 1973.

Susanne Gail, Embe’s chief development officer, and Nikkee Rhody, the 2021 winner, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the celebration.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal

Latest News

Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
Sports and Pokemon Card Show in Sioux Falls Sunday
Sports and Pokemon Card Show in Sioux Falls Sunday
Sports and Pokemon Card Show in Sioux Falls Sunday
Sports and Pokemon Card Show in Sioux Falls Sunday
Brandon Valley holds first ever indoor drum line competition