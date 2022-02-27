Avera Medical Minute
Winner and Brandon Valley pick up Dual Wrestling Championships

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Winner and Brandon Valley are going home as champions in the Class “B” and Class “A” Dual Championships, respectively.

Winner had some trouble with Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes early on in the dual, but Winner held on to win 33-25. Brandon Valley went back and forth with Rapid City Stevens in the Class “A” Championship dual, and managed to stay on top with a 32-25 win.

In Class “B”, Canton defeated Parkston to collect 3rd place, while Phillip Area knocked off Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon for 5th place. In Class “A”, Pierre defeated Watertown for 3rd place, while Sturgis Brown beat Harrisburg for 5th place.

