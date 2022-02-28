Avera Medical Minute
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1...
The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1 million.(Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
(Gray News) - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees.

Reynolds announced the couple’s donation plan on Twitter, writing, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

The UN estimates 3 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

