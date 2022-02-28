Dakota State athletics received $45 mil. in donations, upgraded facilities to come

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of $45 million has been raised for new Dakota State athletics facilities which will change the game for students and the Madison community.

“The Trojans Unite athletics facilities will be transformative for Dakota State University and the Madison community,” said Jon Schemmel, CEO of the DSU Foundation. “They will significantly enhance the overall student experience at DSU while drastically improving our hospitality for our friends, fans, alumni, and community leaders for years to come.”

The first of three phases is able to move forward with, using $35 million of the donation. This phase will upgrade the “football stadium, relocated track, esports arena, soccer field, indoor gathering space, Athletics Hall of Fame, locker, weight, and training rooms, office and meeting space, hospitality and VIP areas, media suites, a biomechanics lab, Institute on Human Movement and Aging, classrooms, and restrooms,” according to a press release.

Additional priorities to be addressed include an arena for basketball and volleyball, an indoor track and training facility, an outdoor plaza, and baseball and softball fields.

The improvements to the athletics facilities will allow DSU athletes to compete consistently for conference titles and national championships and will also benefit Madison businesses, organizations, and high school athletics as well, as stated in their press release.

“This will forever change the game on the courts and fields, in the classroom, and across the region,” said President José-Marie Griffiths. “Unite with us as we build DSU Champions.”

The fundraising process will continue for this project with a final goal of $100 million to complete all priorities.

