Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota State women repeat as North Star Tournament champions

Trojans defeat Bellevue 83-69 in title game in Watertown
Defeat Bellevue 83-69 in title game
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Everything about last year’s run in the North Star Athletic Association Tournament was new for the Dakota State women.

Everything about this year’s run felt like business as usual.

Both ended with championships and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament.

Dakota State pulled away from Bellevue on Sunday afternoon in Watertown at the North Star Tournament Title Game, winning 83-69 to claim their second straight title and return to the NAIA National Tournament where they reached the Elite Eight just one year ago.

Four Trojans scored in double figures led by Jessi Giles’ 16 points. Lexi Robson added 13 poitns, Elsie Aslesen scored 11 and Angela Slattery 10.

This was the second straight year the Trojans and Bruins met for the tournament title. A year earlier the Trojans rallied from a big deficit to win in front of a sold out Trojan Fieldhouse in Madison to qualify for their first NAIA Tournament in 13 years.

This year’s game was far less stressful. There three ties and four lead changes all within the first quarter with Bellevue hold it’s last lead at with 8:11 left in the first quarter. Dakota State led 17-15 after one quarter and steadily grew their lead the rest of the way thanks in part to a defense that forced 20 Bruin turnovers.

DSU improved to 26-7 overall and are ranked 24th in the country. They will learn who and where they will play in the NAIA Tournament on Thursday during the selection show at 6 PM. The opening rounds will be held on campus sites March 11-12 with the the tournament shifting to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City for the Sweet 16 and beyond from March 17th through the 22nd.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights and postgame reaction!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest's Big Reveal
Dakota News Now reporter shares some big news on air
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
Garretson community reacts to contract termination of school Principal

Latest News

Prior to game at Oral Roberts
SDSU men making the most of their moments in perfect Summit League season
SDSU men complete perfect Summit League season
Dakota State runs it back as NSAA Champs
End Wolves run as four-time NSIC Tournament Champions
Upper Iowa ends Northern State’s NSIC Tournament reign