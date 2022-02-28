Dakota State women repeat as North Star Tournament champions

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Everything about last year’s run in the North Star Athletic Association Tournament was new for the Dakota State women.

Everything about this year’s run felt like business as usual.

Both ended with championships and a trip to the NAIA National Tournament.

Dakota State pulled away from Bellevue on Sunday afternoon in Watertown at the North Star Tournament Title Game, winning 83-69 to claim their second straight title and return to the NAIA National Tournament where they reached the Elite Eight just one year ago.

Four Trojans scored in double figures led by Jessi Giles’ 16 points. Lexi Robson added 13 poitns, Elsie Aslesen scored 11 and Angela Slattery 10.

This was the second straight year the Trojans and Bruins met for the tournament title. A year earlier the Trojans rallied from a big deficit to win in front of a sold out Trojan Fieldhouse in Madison to qualify for their first NAIA Tournament in 13 years.

This year’s game was far less stressful. There three ties and four lead changes all within the first quarter with Bellevue hold it’s last lead at with 8:11 left in the first quarter. Dakota State led 17-15 after one quarter and steadily grew their lead the rest of the way thanks in part to a defense that forced 20 Bruin turnovers.

DSU improved to 26-7 overall and are ranked 24th in the country. They will learn who and where they will play in the NAIA Tournament on Thursday during the selection show at 6 PM. The opening rounds will be held on campus sites March 11-12 with the the tournament shifting to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City for the Sweet 16 and beyond from March 17th through the 22nd.

