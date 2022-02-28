Avera Medical Minute
DTSF prepares for next round of Mash Madness

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A crowd-pleaser is returning to Sioux Falls beginning Tuesday, March 1. It is not quite the excitement of the March Madness basketball tournament, but this buzzer-beater will be determined by you the voter. With the return of Mash Madness, five breweries will compete for the title of best brew throughout March. Voters can submit their evaluations through the DTSF Digital Passport by phone when going to Covert Artisan Ales, Severance Brewing Co., Remedy Brewing Company, WoodGrain Brewing Co., and Fernson Brewing Company.

