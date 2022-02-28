Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a...
Death investigation underway in Lincoln County
Police lights
Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed on the job in Sioux Falls
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of $2,500, caller claimed to be Minnehaha deputy
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden outlines COVID plans, says it’s time to return to work
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout