Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the hallway.
By 16 News Now and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A surveillance video shows the moment an Indiana high school teacher struck a student.

WNDU obtained the footage of the teacher, identified as Mike Hosinski, going out into a hallway at Jimtown High School in Elkhart County.

The video shows Hosinski waving a finger in the face of the student before slapping him in the face, knocking him against the wall.

**WARNING: Some of you might find the graphic nature of this video disturbing.**

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

Hosinski was fired by Baugo Community Schools on Friday and is not allowed on school property.

The school district said the strike led to the student suffering visible injuries, and he was treated by medical staff.

The teacher is accused of confronting the student about his attire, specifically about a hoodie that the boy wore to class.

The case was reported to the Indiana Department of Education and teacher licensing officials.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in...
Mitchell man denied second jury trial over refusing to wear a mask at a 2020 school board meeting
Admir Isakovic, 25, says his life changed when his spine was severed in a shooting at an Iowa...
Man paralyzed in shooting speaks after suspect caught: ‘He ruined someone’s life’
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

Latest News

15-year-old killed in Mid-City triple shooting
‘Heaven is dead’: 15-year-old girl shot, killed waiting for food near New Orleans parade route
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is hosting meetings around the state this week to...
SD Department of Transportation hosting State Rail Plan meetings this week
“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls
“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls
“Steel District” and “Cherapa Two” look to change the landscape of Downtown Sioux Falls
A New Jersey couple found a pearl worth thousands during dinner at The Lobster House in Cape May.
Couple finds pearl worth thousands of dollars in clam dinner at seafood restaurant