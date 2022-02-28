Avera Medical Minute
Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products

A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The communications director from Gov. Noem’s office released a statement from her on local businesses taking refraining from selling Russian alcohol products.

“Governor Noem is pleased that consumers and businesses are supporting the Ukrainian people and defers to South Dakotans for their innovation and ideas in how they express their support. If someone is waiting for Gov. Noem to start telling South Dakotans how to run their business, then they haven’t been paying attention the last few years,” said communications director Ian Fury.

