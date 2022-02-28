Noem’s reaction to South Dakota businesses removing Russian alcohol products

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The communications director from Gov. Noem’s office released a statement from her on local businesses taking refraining from selling Russian alcohol products.

“Governor Noem is pleased that consumers and businesses are supporting the Ukrainian people and defers to South Dakotans for their innovation and ideas in how they express their support. If someone is waiting for Gov. Noem to start telling South Dakotans how to run their business, then they haven’t been paying attention the last few years,” said communications director Ian Fury.

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.