Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed on the job in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported on a robbery that happened Friday night.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the robbery took place around 9 pm when a 31-year-old male pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to an apartment complex.

Upon arrival he noticed 4 or 5 people hanging around outside the complex. After making the delivery and coming back outside, this group confronted him. One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with an unknown object. The group of people took cash from him.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, as they are still trying to identify the suspects.

