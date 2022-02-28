March Comes in Like A Lamb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be ending February on a mild note and starting out March on a similar mild note as March begins like a lamb across our area!

Temperatures on Tuesday will be right back in the upper 30′s northeast where there’s still snow on the ground to multiple locations getting in the 50′s and even some more 60′s with sunshine. Some clouds will move in for Wednesday as temperatures do dip slightly back to the 40′s/50′s for much of the region and the upper 20′s where we have snow on the ground.

We’re tracking some light snow late Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday. Minor accumulations of up to an inch will be possible in northeastern South Dakota with lesser amounts near Sioux Falls. Temperatures will fall, but much of the area will be above freezing with the exception of northeastern South Dakota.

Heading into the weekend, we’re tracking the threat for an active one. The precipitation type overall is to be determined as it’s looking to be a split. Accumulating snowfall is looking likely and in particular for Saturday and lingering into early Sunday. Traveling does look like it’ll be greatly factored so stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

