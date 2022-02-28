Avera Medical Minute
SDSU men making the most of their moments in perfect Summit League season

Jacks first team in conference’s 40-year history to go unbeaten
Jacks go 18-0 in league play
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s men begin Summit League Tournament play next week on the heels of completing their historic perfect season this week with wins at Oral Roberts and Kansas City.

The Jacks went 18-0 in conference play, the first team in the Summit League’s 40 year history to run the table in league play.

Though winning the conference tournament and getting the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is the priority, the way they’ve approached this milestone won’t differ from the way they approach next week in Sioux Falls.

Bracket for eight team field which begins play March 5th.
Bracket for eight team field which begins play March 5th.(Dakota News Now)

SDSU is the top seed in the Summit League Tournament and starts everything on Saturday night at 6:00 PM against Omaha, the same team they beat 84-71 in the opener of last year’s tournament. The Jackrabbits swept the Mavericks during this regular season, winning 95-86 in Omaha on January 13th followed by an 82-61 victory in Frost Arena on February 12th.

South Dakota will play one night later at the same time against Kansas City. If both win we’d get a State-U semifinal on Monday at 6:00 PM.

On the other side of the bracket NDSU plays Denver at 8:30 on Saturday and Oral Roberts plays Western Illinois at 8:30 on Sunday. Championship is Tuesday at 8 on ESPN.

